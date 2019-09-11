India vs South Africa: Krunal Pandya ‘getting into the groove’ ahead of T20I series

cricket

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was pictured sweating it out in the nets ahead of the India’s blockbuster three-match T20I series against South Africa starting September 15. The first match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala and Proteas have already touched base in the city to acclimatise themselves with the conditions. Krunal, who has become a regular in India’s T20I squad, was seen doing the hard yards during a personal practice session ahead of the clash. He took to social media to upload a video of himself batting and his post read: “Getting into the groove.”

Krunal was part of the Indian squad that thumped West Indies 3-0 in their own backyard recently. He was named the match of the series against Carlos Brathwaite’s troops and Krunal will be eager for similar level of performances in the forthcoming series against Proteas.

After his heroics in the Caribbean, Krunal had said he wants to improve every time he dons the jersey of India. He also revealed he harbours dreams of representing India in all formats.

“I went to Australia, New Zealand and West Indies for the first time with the Indian side and got man-of-the-match awards. I feel I’m improving in every tournament. And that’s where my focus is,” Krunal told Hindustan Times.

“Whenever I go for a tournament, I prepare myself and then see if I was a better player than the last series or not. To see the player I was eight months back and what I am now, I’m happy.

“The ultimate goal is to represent in all formats. It’s not that I’m only thinking or preparing myself for T20Is. I’ve been playing for India A for the last two-and-a-half years and I’ve been doing well. I want to get into the ODI side as well. But again, the focus is on the process,” he added.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:21 IST