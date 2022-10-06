India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI: Toss delayed by half an hour, rainy Lucknow weather casts cloud over match

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: The BCCI has said that rain has caused the toss for the first ODI to be delayed by half an hour. It will now take place at 1.30pm and the start of the match is scheduled for 2pm. All the stand-by players for the T20 World Cup, playing in the South Africa ODI series will aim to use the three games to make a case for themselves for the main squad, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan said on Wednesday. With Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out, the series could be a shot-out between Deepak Chahar, who is in the stand-by list and Mohammed Siraj, who could make that list in the event that Mohammed Shami fails to become match-fit before October 15.