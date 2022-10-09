India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan-led IND seek comeback, aim to level series vs SA in Ranchi
- India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score: India face South Africa in the second ODI, in Ranchi on Sunday. Follow here IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India face South Africa in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi, on Sunday. Trailing 0-1, the hosts will be aiming to level the series against a South African team, brimming with confidence after the previous victory. Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the home side, who lost by nine runs in the first ODI. Chasing a target of 250, India could only reach 240 for eight in 40 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 63 balls by Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi took three wickets for the visitors. South Africa initially posted 249 for four in 40 overs with David Miller hammering an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 63 balls.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 12:00 PM
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar
Sundar has replaced Chahar for the remaining part of the series. According to BCCI, "Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow."
"He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there", the statement further added.
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 11:49 AM
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 88 times with South Africa leading 50-35 against India. Three matches haven't produced any result.
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 11:41 AM
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Previous meeting
The visitors won the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 250, India could only reached 240 for eight in 40 overs. Although, Sanju Samson smacked an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 63 balls, it still wasn't enough as Lungi Ngidi's three-wicket haul drove South Africa to victory.
Initially, an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 63 balls by David Miller helped South Africa post 249 for four in 40 overs.
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 11:34 AM
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, straight from Ranchi.
The hosts trail 0-1 and will be aiming to stage a comeback. All eyes will be on captain Shikhar Dhawan as the India will hope to level the series! Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!