India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan-led IND seek comeback, aim to level series vs SA in Ranchi

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India face South Africa in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi, on Sunday. Trailing 0-1, the hosts will be aiming to level the series against a South African team, brimming with confidence after the previous victory. Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the home side, who lost by nine runs in the first ODI. Chasing a target of 250, India could only reach 240 for eight in 40 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 63 balls by Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi took three wickets for the visitors. South Africa initially posted 249 for four in 40 overs with David Miller hammering an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 63 balls.