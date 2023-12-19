India vs South Africa, Live score 2nd ODI: Patidar or Rinku? IPL rising stars headline series decider against Proteas

India vs South Africa, Live score 2nd ODI: Fresh from an impressive win over South Africa in the curtain-raiser, Team India, led by superstar KL Rahul, can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series decider on Tuesday. On a day when the mini-auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) season ...Read More 2024 is taking place in Dubai, India's rising stars Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar find themselves pitted against each other for a place in the starting XI at Gqeberha. India handed a debut cap to Gujarat Titans (GT) youngster B. Sai Sudarshan, who slammed a gritty half-century in India's eight-wicket win over the Proteas.

Sudharsan opened the innings for the Men In Blue and smashed nine boundaries in his 55-run knock off 43 balls. He was assisted by premier batter Shreyas Iyer, who played a crucial knock of 52 off 45 balls as India chased down the paltry target of 117 in 16.4 overs. The series opener was turned into a one-sided contest by fast-bowling brilliance from Arshdeep Singh, who bagged his first-ever five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Arshdeep was named the Player of the Match for returning magical figures of five for 37 in 10 overs.

With middle-order batter Iyer set to join the Test squad for the Boxing Day clash against the Proteas, India have the luxury to fit either Patidar or Rinku in its playing XI. While Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rinku was a star-turnout for the visitors in T20Is, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Patidar is a like-for-like replacement for Iyer. Will Rahul and Co. name an unchanged playing XI for the 2nd ODI at St George's Park? It is unlikely, but we will find that out soon at the traditional coin toss for the series decider in Gqeberha.