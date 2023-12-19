India vs South Africa, Live score 2nd ODI: Patidar or Rinku? IPL rising stars headline series decider against Proteas
India vs South Africa, Live score 2nd ODI: KL Rahul's Team India is up against the Proteas in the series decider at St George's Park.
India vs South Africa, Live score 2nd ODI: Fresh from an impressive win over South Africa in the curtain-raiser, Team India, led by superstar KL Rahul, can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series decider on Tuesday. On a day when the mini-auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) season ...Read More 2024 is taking place in Dubai, India's rising stars Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar find themselves pitted against each other for a place in the starting XI at Gqeberha. India handed a debut cap to Gujarat Titans (GT) youngster B. Sai Sudarshan, who slammed a gritty half-century in India's eight-wicket win over the Proteas.
Sudharsan opened the innings for the Men In Blue and smashed nine boundaries in his 55-run knock off 43 balls. He was assisted by premier batter Shreyas Iyer, who played a crucial knock of 52 off 45 balls as India chased down the paltry target of 117 in 16.4 overs. The series opener was turned into a one-sided contest by fast-bowling brilliance from Arshdeep Singh, who bagged his first-ever five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. Arshdeep was named the Player of the Match for returning magical figures of five for 37 in 10 overs.
With middle-order batter Iyer set to join the Test squad for the Boxing Day clash against the Proteas, India have the luxury to fit either Patidar or Rinku in its playing XI. While Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rinku was a star-turnout for the visitors in T20Is, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Patidar is a like-for-like replacement for Iyer. Will Rahul and Co. name an unchanged playing XI for the 2nd ODI at St George's Park? It is unlikely, but we will find that out soon at the traditional coin toss for the series decider in Gqeberha.
- Dec 19, 2023 01:01 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: India set to miss services of CSK superstar in South Africa ODIs
Indian pacer Deepak Chahar is not available for the ODI series against South Africa. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar also missed the T20I series between the two teams last week. The Indian seamer made his return against Australia in India's home T20Is last month. Chahar is unavailable for the ODI series due to a family medical emergency.Dec 19, 2023 12:55 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: What happened in 1st ODI between India and South Africa?
Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan scripted an emphatic win for the visitors over hosts South Africa in Johannesburg. Arshdeep's dream first spell sparked a batting collapse of the Proteas in the 1st ODI. The pacer bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Speedster Avesh picked up four wickets as the Proteas folded for 116 in 27.3 overs. India completed the run chase in 16.4 overs. Debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer slammed half-centuries to help India beat South Africa by 8 wickets at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.Dec 19, 2023 12:49 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: A quick look at two squads!
India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul(w/c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep.
South Africa squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana.Dec 19, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Continuing its ODI reboot in the rainbow nation, KL Rahul's Team India is set to take on the hosts for the second encounter of the series at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Under the leadership of Rahul, a young Indian side hammered the Proteas by 8 wickets in the 1st ODI. A win will seal the series for the visitors. Can Proteas avoid a series defeat in Gqeberha?Share this articleTopics
