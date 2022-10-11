India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI: Rain threat looms large as Dhawan-led IND eye series win against SA

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score: Team India will be aiming for a series victory against South Africa, following a brilliant seven-wicket victory in the Ranchi ODI. However, the rain threat looms large over the series decider in Delhi, that has been seeing thunderstorms since the previous weekend. In the second ODI, India produced a magnificent batting performance with Shreyas Iyer notching his second century in the format, while youngster Ishan Kishan scoring 93 off just 84 deliveries. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj also took three wickets while conceding only 38 in 10 overs, as South Africa had scored 278/7. The weather conditions in Delhi are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with occasional showers expected.