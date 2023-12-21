India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND look to seal win in series decider

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: While the IPL auction rumbled on with new records and big buys, South Africa beat India in the second ODI and prevented the visitores from running away with a victory. The Proteas were comprehensively bested by the Indians in the first match ...Read More but they dame roaring back in the second. All this means that, going into the third ODI of this series, both sides have an equal chance at taking it.

This series have been all about young players trying to make a mark. In the first game, Arshdeep Singh opened his account in ODI cricket with a five-wicket haul. In the second, South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi smashed an unbeaten 119 off 122 to lead South Africa to victory. While the next ODI World Cup may not really be at the forefront of most minds, there is a T20 World Cup coming up next year and a Champions Trophy after that. All of these games would be seen as auditions for those two tournaments, even if one of them belong in a different format.

While the second ODI flew under the radar a bit due to the IPL auction, it won't be the case this time and with the series on the line, the eyeballs on this match will be much higher. Chances of India changing their squad remains low, as is usually the case. While they gave Rinku Singh an ODI debut in the second match, they could be tempted to give Rajat Patidar a go in the third.