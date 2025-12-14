India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav look to shut down critics in Dharamsala

Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20, IND vs SA: Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav look to regain form

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20, IND vs SA: Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will once again be the point of contention when India take the field against South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. Both the Indian captain and vice-captain have been in woeful form, and this duo is a major concern ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The opening two T20Is saw both batters fail to perform, and the pressure is mounting, particularly on Gill. Ever since the 26-year-old made his way to the playing XI in the shortest format, Gill has failed to get going, not hitting a single fifty. His inclusion also led to Sanju Samson being sidelined, despite hitting three centuries last year. In the opening two matches, Gill lasted just a combined three deliveries. Hence, the time has come for the youngster to let his bat do all the talking. Overall, the second T20I proved to be a complete disaster for the hosts, as they suffered a comprehensive defeat after failing to chase down the target of 214. The bowlers also left much to be desired as both Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah leaked runs, and eventually India went down, bringing the series to level terms of 1-1. The cameras also picked up head coach Gautam Gambhir losing his cool after Arshdeep bowled seven wides in a single over. The post-match scenes also didn't paint a pretty picture as Gambhir was visibly fuming with the disastrous performance. Now it needs to be seen whether the management makes any changes to the playing XI for the crucial third T20I. The upcoming match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Likely playing XIs: India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, and Ottniel Baartman. ...Read More

