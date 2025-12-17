India vs South Africa Live Updates, 4th T20I: Abhishek 47 runs away from huge Kohli record, IND eye series-clinching win

Live

By

India vs South Africa Live Updates, 4th T20: IND vs SA: South Africa's captain Aiden Markram (R) walks alongside his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav.

India vs South Africa Live Updates, 4th T20: IND vs SA: India will be aiming to seal a series-clinching victory in Lucknow on Wednesday, when they take on South Africa in the 4th T20I. It will be India's 14th consecutive T20I series victory. However, considering how the five-match series has unfolded, it can't be taken for granted that India will win the 4th T20I with certainty. South Africa showcased their skills in the second fixture to level the series. Then the hosts got a convincing win in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead. The Proteas have the chance to take this series to a decider. Winning a series 4-1 will be a big boost for India's confidence, especially after losing the Tests 2-0. Jasprit Bumrah missed the last fixture due to personal reasons, and on Tuesday, Shivam Dube revealed that the pacer is back in the squad, but didn't confirm his selection. Meanwhile, unwell Axar Patel has been ruled out of the game. It will be a battle between the finalists of the last T20 World Cup, but South Africa isn't in good form in the format. A defeat would take their record to 19 losses in 29 matches. A win will give them plenty of confidence ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. In Lucknow, we could expect some dew, and pacers will get early assistance. There will be fog in the air, and India needs matches like these to prepare for the T20 World Cup. ...Read More

The Proteas have the chance to take this series to a decider. Winning a series 4-1 will be a big boost for India's confidence, especially after losing the Tests 2-0. Jasprit Bumrah missed the last fixture due to personal reasons, and on Tuesday, Shivam Dube revealed that the pacer is back in the squad, but didn't confirm his selection. Meanwhile, unwell Axar Patel has been ruled out of the game. It will be a battle between the finalists of the last T20 World Cup, but South Africa isn't in good form in the format. A defeat would take their record to 19 losses in 29 matches. A win will give them plenty of confidence ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. In Lucknow, we could expect some dew, and pacers will get early assistance. There will be fog in the air, and India needs matches like these to prepare for the T20 World Cup.