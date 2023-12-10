India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Young Indian team's 1st major test in run up to 2024 T20 World Cup
- India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA 1st T20I: India are up against hosts South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series.
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA 1st T20I: Moving on from the ICC World Cup heartbreak with an impressive 4-1 win over Australia at home, Team India is kickstarting their tour to South Africa with the first T20I of the three-match series against the Proteas on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is set to cross swords with Aiden Markram and Co. in the 1st T20I at Kingsmead. Team India has entered the T20 World Cup season without their seasoned campaigners as the visitors are set to miss the services of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, ex-skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper KL Rahul and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah.
However, Suryakumar and Co. have received a major boost as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Shubman Gill will make their respective returns in the T20I series. Pacer Deepak Chahar, who missed the final T20I against Australia, is available for the 1st T20I at Durban. Either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make way for opener Gill in the series opener. Leading the visitors in the T20Is, superstar Suryakumar is assisted by veteran all-rounder Jadeja. The senior all-rounder was earlier named the vice-captain of the Rohit-less side. Talking more about India's playing XI, there will also be a toss-up between spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:47 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA T20 Series: Toss not a factor?
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA T20 Series: 19 T20Is have been played at Kingsmead of which teams batting first and batting second have won eight each. Two games have been washed out and one, between India and Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup, was tied.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:28 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA T20 Series: Bowling woes for SA
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA T20 Series: Kagiso Rabada has been rested while Anrich Nortje has been rested which means Lungi Ngidi was the only experienced campaigner among the pacers. But he is now out with a sprained ankle as well.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:17 PM
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: Fresh faces at Proteas camp
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: Speedster Lungi Ngidi is ruled out of the series opener due to a sprained ankle. South Africa's fast-bowling attack will not feature Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The hosts are also without Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen. Thus, all eyes will be on the likes of Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs and Andile Phehlukwayo.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:09 PM
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: Who all are making returns in South Africa series?
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: Only three players from India's T20I squad will feature in the ODI series against South Africa. Shreyas Iyer, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Kishan have been picked for the ODI series. Assisting Suryakumar in the T20I series is Ravindra Jadeja, who has returned to the white-ball squad as vice-captain. India opener Shubman Gill is also making his return in the South Africa T20Is.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:04 PM
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: 'Series win against Australia was a big boost': Suryakumar Yadav
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: Speaking to reporters on the eve of the 1st T20I against South Africa, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that the series win over Australia was a big boost for the visitors. “The World Cup defeat was a disappointment, and it is tough to move on from it. But the series win against Australia was a big boost even though it came in a different format,” said Suryakumar, who is captaining the Indian side in Hardik's absence. “The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them (players) to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” he added.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:00 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: A quick look at T20I squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wkt), Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma (wkt), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 04:56 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: All you need to know about South Africa tour
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: India have arrived in the rainbow nation for its first multi-format away tour after the ICC World Cup 2023. India will play as many as two white-ball series against the Proteas in South Africa. The Men In Blue are kickstarting their away tour with the three-match T20I series in Durban. The One Day International (ODI) series will be followed by a two-Test opera between the two teams. South Africa Test skipper Temba Bavuma and pacer Kagiso Rabada will miss all the limited-overs matches against India.
- Sun, 10 Dec 2023 04:45 PM
Hello and welcome!
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score: Team India will be hoping to ask some tough questions to hosts South Africa in their first meeting of the three-match T20I series at Durban tonight. Suryakumar Yadav, who guided India to a series win over Australia, is leading the visitors in the absence of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Hardik Pandya. Durban's Kingsmead will host the series opener between India and South Africa. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.