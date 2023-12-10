India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Young Indian team's 1st major test in run up to 2024 T20 World Cup

India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA 1st T20I: Moving on from the ICC World Cup heartbreak with an impressive 4-1 win over Australia at home, Team India is kickstarting their tour to South Africa with the first T20I of the three-match series against the Proteas on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is set to cross swords with Aiden Markram and Co. in the 1st T20I at Kingsmead. Team India has entered the T20 World Cup season without their seasoned campaigners as the visitors are set to miss the services of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, ex-skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper KL Rahul and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) celebrates with teammates(AFP)

However, Suryakumar and Co. have received a major boost as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Shubman Gill will make their respective returns in the T20I series. Pacer Deepak Chahar, who missed the final T20I against Australia, is available for the 1st T20I at Durban. Either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make way for opener Gill in the series opener. Leading the visitors in the T20Is, superstar Suryakumar is assisted by veteran all-rounder Jadeja. The senior all-rounder was earlier named the vice-captain of the Rohit-less side. Talking more about India's playing XI, there will also be a toss-up between spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav.