close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out
Live

India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out

Dec 10, 2023 07:26 PM IST
OPEN APP

India Women vs England Women Live Score: Alice Capsey out on Saika Ishaque bowling.England Women at 26/3 after 5.1 overs

India Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023. Match will start on 10 Dec 2023 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India Women squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, ...Read More Harmanpreet Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu
England Women squad -
Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn

India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023
India Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:26 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out and England Women at 26/3 after 5.1 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! c Jemimah Rodrigues b Saika Ishaque.

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:24 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 26/2 after 5 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Heather Knight 0 (4)
    Alice Capsey 7 (15)
    India Women
    Renuka Singh 2/9 (3)

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:20 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 25/2 after 4 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Heather Knight 0 (3)
    Alice Capsey 6 (10)
    India Women
    Amanjot Kaur 0/1 (1)

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:15 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 24/2 after 3 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Sophia Dunkley 11 (10)
    Alice Capsey 5 (7)
    India Women
    Renuka Singh 2/8 (2)

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:15 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sophia Dunkley is out and England Women at 24/2 after 2.6 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! c Shreyanka Patil b Renuka Singh.

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:13 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . England Women at 23/1 after 2.1 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Capsey is off the mark. Very full and on off, this is driven down past mid off for a boundary.

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:11 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 19/1 after 2 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Sophia Dunkley 11 (8)
    Alice Capsey 0 (3)
    India Women
    Titas Sadhu 0/16 (1)

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:11 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: Sophia Dunkley smashed a Four on Titas Sadhu bowling . England Women at 19/1 after 1.5 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! 16 already of the over. Full and on middle, Dunkley plays through and line and lofts it over mid on for four.

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:08 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: Sophia Dunkley smashed a Six on Titas Sadhu bowling . England Women at 9/1 after 1.2 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score: SIX! Out of the park. Well played! Length ball on leg, Dunkley skips down and hammers it over long on for a biggie.

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:05 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 3/1 after 1 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score:
    England Women
    Alice Capsey 0 (3)
    Sophia Dunkley 1 (2)
    India Women
    Renuka Singh 1/3 (1)

  • Dec 10, 2023 07:02 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Maia Bouchier is out and England Women at 1/1 after 0.3 overs

    India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! b Renuka Singh.

  • Dec 10, 2023 06:30 PM IST
    India Women vs England Women Live Score: Toss Update

    India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women won the toss and elected to bat

  • Dec 10, 2023 05:59 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023

    India Women vs England Women Match Details
    3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023 between India Women and England Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
India Women England Women England Women tour of India 2023 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out