India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out
India Women vs England Women Live Score: Alice Capsey out on Saika Ishaque bowling.England Women at 26/3 after 5.1 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023. Match will start on 10 Dec 2023 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India Women squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, ...Read More Harmanpreet Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu
England Women squad -
Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 10, 2023 07:26 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out and England Women at 26/3 after 5.1 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! c Jemimah Rodrigues b Saika Ishaque.Dec 10, 2023 07:24 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 26/2 after 5 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Heather Knight 0 (4)
Alice Capsey 7 (15)
India Women
Renuka Singh 2/9 (3)Dec 10, 2023 07:20 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 25/2 after 4 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Heather Knight 0 (3)
Alice Capsey 6 (10)
India Women
Amanjot Kaur 0/1 (1)Dec 10, 2023 07:15 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 24/2 after 3 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Sophia Dunkley 11 (10)
Alice Capsey 5 (7)
India Women
Renuka Singh 2/8 (2)Dec 10, 2023 07:15 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sophia Dunkley is out and England Women at 24/2 after 2.6 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! c Shreyanka Patil b Renuka Singh.Dec 10, 2023 07:13 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . England Women at 23/1 after 2.1 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Capsey is off the mark. Very full and on off, this is driven down past mid off for a boundary.Dec 10, 2023 07:11 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 19/1 after 2 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Sophia Dunkley 11 (8)
Alice Capsey 0 (3)
India Women
Titas Sadhu 0/16 (1)Dec 10, 2023 07:11 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Sophia Dunkley smashed a Four on Titas Sadhu bowling . England Women at 19/1 after 1.5 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! 16 already of the over. Full and on middle, Dunkley plays through and line and lofts it over mid on for four.Dec 10, 2023 07:08 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Sophia Dunkley smashed a Six on Titas Sadhu bowling . England Women at 9/1 after 1.2 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score: SIX! Out of the park. Well played! Length ball on leg, Dunkley skips down and hammers it over long on for a biggie.Dec 10, 2023 07:05 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 3/1 after 1 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Alice Capsey 0 (3)
Sophia Dunkley 1 (2)
India Women
Renuka Singh 1/3 (1)Dec 10, 2023 07:02 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Maia Bouchier is out and England Women at 1/1 after 0.3 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! b Renuka Singh.Dec 10, 2023 06:30 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Toss Update
India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women won the toss and elected to batDec 10, 2023 05:59 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023
India Women vs England Women Match Details
3rd T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023 between India Women and England Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this articleStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-