India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup semi-final 2024: Unbeaten IND face hosts SA in bid for 6th title

India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup semi-final 2024: India are yet to lose a match and are hit favourites to beat hosts South Africa in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup and continue their hunt for a sixth title. Defending champions India have marched on into ...Read More the semifinals on the back of five consecutive wins in the tournament, with their exciting talent putting up a fine all-round show to ensure their dominance.

Across departments, it will be tough to point out a singular force behind India's juggernaut, particularly in last few games. If the batters have buried the opponents under a mountain of runs, the bowlers have delivered wins that have exceeded a minimum of 130 runs in terms of margins. Besides India's winning run, their recent success against South Africa also makes them favourites to book a place in the final, which could witness a possible blockbuster India-Pakistan clash.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semifinal here at the Willowmoore Park. Before embarking on the World Cup campaign, India had crushed South Africa in two consecutive ODIs of the Tri Nation Series while chasing, something which will give the Saharan-led side confidence.

However, the knockout games bring a different kind of pressure and the first semifinal could be a battle between India's in-form batters and the on-song South African pacer Kwena Maphaka. With three five-wicket hauls in five games, Maphaka has not only topped the charts among bowlers with 18 scalps but he has single-handedly set up South Africa's commanding wins in last two games. The left-arm pacer ran through Sri Lanka with 6/21 in South Africa's last Super Six game.