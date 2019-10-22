India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma scripts a first in 27-year bilateral Test history

cricket

Opener Rohit Sharma was named the man of the match for his scintillating double ton which paved way for India’s comprehensive victory in the third and final Test against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday. Courtesy of this latest win, Virat Kohli’s troops recorded a 3-0 series whitewash. The hosts had earlier registered huge victories in Vizag and Pune as well.

In total, Rohit amassed 529 runs in his debut series as opener with a maiden double hundred in the final Test against South Africa apart from twin hundreds in Visakhapatnam. The run-filled performances also earned him the man of the series award.

Rohit became the first cricketer in the history of bilateral Test series between the two nations to score in excess of 500. Legendary South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis came closest as he scored 498 runs during 2010/11 series against India. The top-scoring Indian against South Africa in a single Test series was Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored 388 runs during the 1996/97 series.

Opening the batting irrespective of the format, requires a certain amount of patience and discipline, something he inculcated when he started opening in white ball cricket.

“The support of the coach and captain helps. I am thankful for the opportunity to the management for that opening slot,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Yeah, it’s something that started in 2013 when I started opening in white-ball cricket. I realised you need some discipline at the start of the innings. It’s a template to my batting that allows me some success to my batting,” he said.

The stylish Mumbaikar believes that it is only his mistakes that can get him out once he has done the hard work to survive the first hour.

“I believe that I can do that for the team, and there are lots of aspects that you need to be mindful of when you’re opening. I always believe that once you are in, it is only mistakes that can get you out.

“We saw how hard it was to counter that new ball, and once you pass that stage, it’s all about how you want to pace yourself. I kept telling myself I want to be there, I want to get a big score and take my team to a good position.”

