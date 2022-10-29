Virat Kohli stands 28 runs short of breaking 8-year old spectacular record at T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli is in sublime form in the T20 World Cup. He hit back-to-back half centuries against Pakistan and Netherlands, and Team India won on both occasions. The 33-year old slammed an unbeaten 62 runs off 44 balls as India won by 56 runs against Netherlands on Thursday. He has scored total 144 runs in just two matches in the tournament thus far.

With his blazing knock against the European nation, Kohli raced past West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the list of highest run scorers in the T20 World Cup. The right handed batter has gathered 989 runs in 23 matches and is just 28 runs short of breaking Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene's record. Given Kohli's fabulous form, he is also set to surpass Jayawardene who is the highest ever run scorer with 1016 runs in 31 matches in T20 World Cup tournaments when India take on South Africa in Perth on Sunday in their third game of the tournament. Kohli stands just 28 runs short of breaking the record.

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1016 runs in 31 matches

Virat Kohli (India) - 989 runs in 23 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 965 runs in 33 matches

Rohit Sharma (India) - 904 runs in 35 matches

Tilakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 897 runs in 35 matches

Meanwhile captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were the other batting stars in India's emphatic win as both slammed half centuries. Rohit scored 53 runs off 39 balls while Suryakumar slammed an explosive 51 runs off just 25 balls and was adjudged player of the match.

Among the bowlers, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets each while Mohammad Shami picked one wicket. Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin curtailed the Dutch batters and claimed two wickets each.

Team India are now scheduled to play their third match at the marquee tournament, against South Africa on October 30, Sunday at Perth.

