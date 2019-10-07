e-paper
India vs South Africa: Virender Sehwag passes verdict on Rohit Sharma as Test opener

Rohit combined with double-centurion Mayank Agarwal to post a record 317-run stand for the first wicket in India’s first innings as the hosts amassed 502 runs on the board.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century(PTI)
         

Rohit Sharma had a dream start in his new role as a Test opener as the right-hander silenced all the detractors by slamming a century in each innings of the first Test match at Visakhapatnam. Before the match, there were comparisons made between Rohit and Sehwag and even Indian captain Virat Kohli drew parallels between their games.

After a solid show, Rohit has earned praise from Sehwag, who heaped praises on the right-hander for his stellar show. “Fantastic test match for @ImRo45, a dream beginning to opening the batting in Test cricket. Wish him the very best. That was a convincing win for India with some great contributions from Mayank, Shami, Ashwin, Pujara,” tweeted Sehwag.

 

“Couple of years ago it was communicated to me that I might open someday. Even in nets, I used to practice with the new ball. Wouldn’t say it was a surprise. No matter what ball you play, whether it’s red ball or white ball. At the start you’ve got to be careful,” Rohit said after receiving his man of the match award.

Speaking about his process, the right-hander said that the basics were always the same as far as his approach was concerned and that he looked to be disciplined, especially early on in the innings.

“Focus on basics - leaving ball outside off, playing close to the body. My job here is to play in a certain manner, that’s what they expect me. And I’m going to try to do that. It’s my game to mix caution with aggression. Everything depends on the situation you’re batting in,” he further added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:19 IST

