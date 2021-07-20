India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Colombo weather today: Will rain affect play today at Premadasa Stadium?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, cruised to a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. The Rahul Dravid-coached side excelled in all three departments en route to registering a comprehensive victory. While the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was excellent with the ball, the 'Men in Blue' were brutal with the bat as Prithvi Shaw, debutant Ishan Kishan, and Dhawan helped the side chase down 263 in just 36.4 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - Live score and updates

The stage is now set for the second ODI on Tuesday at the same venue. The weather threatened to play spoilsport on Sunday but much to everyone's relief, there was no delay or stoppage.

So, how will the weather play out during the second ODI on Tuesday in Colombo?

The overall forecast of the day shows that the weather is expected to remain partly sunny, as per Accuweather.

A look at the hourly weather forecast of Colombo on Tuesday showcases that it might get cloudy in the evening and but the rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the game.

The victory in the first game was India's 92nd in ODIs against the island nation and it's a rivalry that the 'Men in Blue' have dominated over the past decade and a half.

India's 92 wins against the Lankans is the same as Pakistan's 92 against the same opposition and Australia's 92 wins against New Zealand.

On Tuesday India have a chance to win their 93rd clash against the Lankans, which will be the most matches won by a team against the same opponent in the 50-over format.