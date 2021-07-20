India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights: India ride on Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav fifties to win series

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav slammed their maiden ODI fifties as India registered a series-clinching three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Colombo. Chasing 276 for a win, the Indian top-order failed to fire but a middle and lower order resurrection saw the visitors cross the finishing line, reaching 277 for 7 in 49.1 overs. After Suryakumar Yadav's 44-ball 53, Deepak Chahar remained not out on 69 off 82 balls. Earlier, Charith Asalanka and opener Avishka Fernando struck half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 275 for nine in the second ODI against India in Colombo. Fernando struck 50 off 71 while Asalanka fought back after quick losses with a knock of 65 off 68 deliveries. Chamika Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 44 to take the team past 270.





Follow scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON