India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL live online and on TV

The Men in Blue will look to seal the series 2-0 when they take on Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International(ODI) match on Thursday. Earlier Team India had won the first ODI by 67 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

There were plenty of positives for Team India after the triumph in the 1st ODI. The top three fired with notable contributions, which fares great for the team going further. Young speedster Umran Malik seems to be the find of the tour as he is making life tough for the Sri Lanka batters. With experienced Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya being the other quick bowlers, India's pace attack is looking alright. Spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will have to step up on Thursday after an underwhelming outing in the first game.

However, Rohit Sharma and Co. do need to solve the 'Dasun Shanaka' puzzle as the Sri Lanka captain is looking in red-hot form and scoring well in almost every match. Currently, the visitors' team is looking heavily reliant on their captain for giving India a fight and he is putting a price on his wicket. India tamed Sri Lanka's premier spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as he went wicketless in the first match and would like to repeat the feat again.

Here are the live streaming details for second ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI ?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI ?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

