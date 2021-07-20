Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live on TV and Online
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live on TV and Online

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for IND vs SL 2nd ODI Match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 02:10 PM IST
India's captain Shikhar Dhawan walks off the pitch after defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their first one day international cricket match in Colombo.(AP)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The Indian cricket team put in a dominant display in the first ODI against Sri Lanka as they defeated the hosts by seven wickets at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Indian batsmen were in imperious form in the first ODI as they completely dismantled the Sri Lankan bowlers. Prithvi Shaw and debutant Ishan Kishan smashed the hosts all over the park with Dhawan scoring an unbeaten 86.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - Live updates

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

Also read: Can Yuzvendra Chahal equal Mohammed Shami's huge India record?

Where will the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Tuesday, July 20th. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka online and mobile?

The online streaming of 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs sri lanka shikhar dhawan
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP