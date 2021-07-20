Ind vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Can Yuzvendra Chahal equal Mohammed Shami's huge India record?

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a strong start to the series against Sri Lanka by picking up two wickets in the 1st ODI. Chahal gave India the much needed breakthrough by sending back opener Avishka Fernando, who was looking threatening.

Chahal and his spin twin Kuldeep Yadav both picked up two wickets in the match. Just like Kuldeep, Chahal too is looking for a second wind in his ODI career. The duo took international cricket by storm after making their debut in 2016 as they picked up wickets at will in the 50-over format, to form a great team. The contributions of the two spinners propelled India to several wins as they prepared for the 2019 ICC World Cup in style.

But the year 2019 turned out to be a poor one for both the spinners and their below average performance in the World Cup, and Ravindra Jadeja's stunning comeback, meant they rarely played together for the team thereafter.

Both men have a task at their hand, which is to revive their fortunes in white ball cricket. Chahal will have a huge opportunity to get his name written in the annals of Indian ODI cricket history on Tuesday when the two teams meet in the second match of the series.

Chahal has picked up 94 wickets from 55 matches so far. A six-wicket haul against the Lankans will help him tie Mohammed Shami's record of being the fastest Indian to pick 100 wickets in ODIs, which was achieved in 56 matches.

If Chahal doesn't pick the six wickets on Tuesday, then he will get a chance to equal Jasprit Bumrah, who reached the landmark in 57 matches.

Chahal's 'partner in crime' Kuldeep reached the milestone in 58 matches for India. While it might be a big ask, it is not something that the leg spinner hasn't achieved in the past.

Chahal has two five-wicket hauls in his ODI career, with his best being 6/42. He has in fact picked up 6 wickets in a T20I also, where he bowled just 4 overs. So, the leggy has the ability to join Shami, it remains to be seen whether he gets the wickets, needed to join the paceman at the top of the summit for India, or not.