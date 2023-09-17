India vs Sri Lanka, Final, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL on TV and online in USA

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. In their last Super 4 match against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue were humbled, as they lost the match. However, the team played without stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, it was a wake up call before the final.

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led team will be boosted by the arrival of big guns like Kohli, Pandya in the playing XI on Sunday. Additionally, the team would remember their triumph against Sri Lanka in the Super 4, as a confidence booster. Going into the 2023 World Cup, becoming Asian Champions will really help and the Men in Blue will be aiming to realise it.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are coming high on confidence having surpassed one of the favourites Pakistan. With the presence of rising stars like Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka, and experienced players like Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Perera, the home team has peaked at the right time. Besides this, home crowd support and home conditions will be an added advantage for the Shanaka-led team.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final be played?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final will be played on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final be played?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final be telecast in USA?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final will be telecast at 5:30 am ET (2:30 am PT) in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final in USA?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.

