'Him bowling will solve a lot of problems for Virat’: Ajit Agarkar says India 'need' Hardik Pandya to bowl against SL

Once a utility all-rounder for India, Hardik Pandya’s role with the ball has been limited since his return to professional cricket post a back surgery in 2019. Pandya is yet bowl in the IPL - 2020 and the 2021 editions – and has rolled his arms over in bits and pieces for India. Pandya has, in recent times, stuck to playing as a finisher both in the national team and Mumbai Indians. However, he did bowl in the white-ball series against England in March.

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar reckons the all-rounder needs to be used as a bowling option for Virat Kohli during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. India have been struggling to find a sixth bowling option, which was evident in the ODI series against England earlier this year, and Agarkar feels Pandya can fill that role.

Also Read | Eoin Morgan returns, England name full-strength squad for T20Is against Pakistan

"I hope he starts bowling, I am not sure why he stopped bowling in the IPL because he bowled in the last ODI against England in March. So if there is an injury hopefully it has been sorted," Agarkar said during a virtual interaction facilitated by India vs Sri Lanka official broadcasters Sony Sports.

"His bowling gives a lot of balance to the team. He can play as a pure batsman but you need Hardik to bowl, you saw in England series when he couldn't bowl earlier on, how much pressure was on Indian bowlers."

Also Read | 'Definitely disappointed at Hardik not being named India captain for SL tour'

Agarkar feels that even if Hardik gets to bowl two or three overs, it will solve a lot of problems for Kohli while selecting a perfect combination for the T20 World Cup squad. "You need a sixth option and Hardik is an ideal one, he is seam bowling all-rounder. Hopefully, he bowls, because him bowling will solve a lot of problems for Virat Kohli," he added.

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will begin on Sunday, with the three ODIs taking place on July 18, 20, and 23. The three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.