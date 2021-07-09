Important for players to have their hero as coach: Sri Lankan legend's massive praise for Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has done a fantastic job as coach of India's Under-19 and A teams, and the former India captain now has the opportunity to produce the same result with the senior team as India gear up to take on Sri Lanka in six limited-overs matches. This is Dravid's first assignment as coach of the senior team and ahead of the start of the first ODI between the two teams on Tuesday, former Sri Lanka batsman Aravinda de Silva had words of appreciation for The Wall.

De Silva lauded Dravid for his role as Under-19 coach, where he oversaw the proceedings and developed start for the future. The likes of Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are today established cricketers in their own rights and Dravid deserves credit for their growth during the time spent with India A and Under-19 teams.

Also Read | Dravid has the opportunity to create future champions of Indian cricket: Laxman

"The U-19 stage is where the foundation is. And if you lay the foundation right, it becomes so much easier to progress from thereon because that's where I feel you'll be able to learn about the necessary discipline, knowledge and strategy and related matters," de Silva was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"So once you have the foundation laid by someone like Rahul, who's himself a very disciplined individual, the right kind of knowledge and discipline required at that young age will be enforced. And of course, it's important for them to have someone who has been their hero as their coach. That really helps these guys to progress and build their careers from thereon."

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh names players who can repeat his match-winning laurels for India

De Silva mentioned how seeing Dravid take charge of the Indian team prompted him to assign former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to take up a similar role. De Silva, chairman of the SLC cricket committee, said he tried to get Jayawardene on board was unable to do so.

"When Rahul was appointed as the U-19 coach, I felt India did a great job. I've been trying to convince Mahela to take charge of our U-19 team for a long time, but I was not so successful in doing so," he added.