India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 3rd T20I: All eyes on captain Pandya as India eye series win against Islanders in Rajkot
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Updates: Hardik Pandya-led Team India is eyeing another series win as the Men In Blue are up against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I at Rajkot. Follow the live score and all the latest updates from the series decider between India and Sri Lanka.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: After suffering a defeat in the penultimate clash of the series, India's formidable top-order and misfiring bowling department are under the spotlight as Hardik Pandya-led side is up against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Led by an in-form Dasun Shanaka, visitors Sri Lanka have arrived in Rajkot after outclassing Suryakumar Yadav-starrer side in the high-scoring 2nd T20I at Pune. Entering the record books for all the wrong reasons, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh will aim for an improved show in the series decider between India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot. Eyeing their first series win over the hosts, the Shanaka-led side can also end India's streak of bilateral series wins in its backyard at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 07, 2023 05:28 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, LIVE score and updates: Should India tinker with its playing XI?
Even though Team India lost the high-scoring contest at the hands of Sri Lanka in Pune, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that the hoists are unlikely to make many changes in their playing XI for the series decider at Rajkot. Thus, India are expected to name an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming encounter against Sri Lanka.
India's likely playing XI for the 3rd T20I:
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
-
Jan 07, 2023 05:24 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: What to expect from Rajkot?
Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is fondly known for producing high-scoring contests across all formats. Out of the previous four T20I at the venue, teams who have batted first have won two games while the other two games have been won by the teams bowling first.
-
Jan 07, 2023 05:19 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will hope to bounce back after suffering a defeat in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. India are hoping to extend its 11-series unbeaten run at home in Rajkot. Can Rohit Sharma-less India secure another famous series win under the leadership of all-rounder Pandya at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium?