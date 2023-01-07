India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 3rd T20I: All eyes on captain Pandya as India eye series win against Islanders in Rajkot

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: After suffering a defeat in the penultimate clash of the series, India's formidable top-order and misfiring bowling department are under the spotlight as Hardik Pandya-led side is up against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Led by an in-form Dasun Shanaka, visitors Sri Lanka have arrived in Rajkot after outclassing Suryakumar Yadav-starrer side in the high-scoring 2nd T20I at Pune. Entering the record books for all the wrong reasons, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh will aim for an improved show in the series decider between India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot. Eyeing their first series win over the hosts, the Shanaka-led side can also end India's streak of bilateral series wins in its backyard at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

