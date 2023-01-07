Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 3rd T20I: All eyes on captain Pandya as India eye series win against Islanders in Rajkot
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 05:30 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Updates: Hardik Pandya-led Team India is eyeing another series win as the Men In Blue are up against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I at Rajkot. Follow the live score and all the latest updates from the series decider between India and Sri Lanka. 

Sri Lankan bowler Chamika Karunaratne celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Indian batter Hardik Pandya during the T20 cricket match
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: After suffering a defeat in the penultimate clash of the series, India's formidable top-order and misfiring bowling department are under the spotlight as Hardik Pandya-led side is up against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Led by an in-form Dasun Shanaka, visitors Sri Lanka have arrived in Rajkot after outclassing Suryakumar Yadav-starrer side in the high-scoring 2nd T20I at Pune. Entering the record books for all the wrong reasons, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh will aim for an improved show in the series decider between India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot. Eyeing their first series win over the hosts, the Shanaka-led side can also end India's streak of bilateral series wins in its backyard at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 07, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, LIVE score and updates: Should India tinker with its playing XI?

    Even though Team India lost the high-scoring contest at the hands of Sri Lanka in Pune, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that the hoists are unlikely to make many changes in their playing XI for the series decider at Rajkot. Thus, India are expected to name an unchanged playing XI for the upcoming encounter against Sri Lanka.

    India's likely playing XI for the 3rd T20I: 

    Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

  • Jan 07, 2023 05:24 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: What to expect from Rajkot?

    Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is fondly known for producing high-scoring contests across all formats. Out of the previous four T20I at the venue, teams who have batted first have won two games while the other two games have been won by the teams bowling first.

  • Jan 07, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hardik Pandya-led Team India will hope to bounce back after suffering a defeat in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. India are hoping to extend its 11-series unbeaten run at home in Rajkot. Can Rohit Sharma-less India secure another famous series win under the leadership of all-rounder Pandya at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium? 

india vs sri lanka

Suryakumar Yadav reveals one thing he 'wants to learn' from Dewald Brevis

Published on Jan 07, 2023 05:32 PM IST

The Team India batter told Dewald Brevis that he ‘tries to copy’ the South African youngster, and also revealed the one thing he wants to learn from the teenager.

Suryakumar Yadav (L) talks to Dewald Brevis(YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 05:30 PM IST

'Games like this can't happen': Dravid's stern message to team ahead of 3rd T20I

Published on Jan 07, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Amidst huge uproar, India head coach Rahul Dravid has backed the green horns in the team and appealed the fans and the critics to be a bit patient with the boys. He expects the youngsters in Team India would eventually learn from their mistakes with more exposure at the topmost level.

India head coach Rahul Dravid (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk
Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman of BCCI senior men's selection committee

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 05:14 PM IST

The BCCI announced the reappointment of Chetan Sharma as the chairman of senior men's selection committee on Saturday.

Photo of BCCI’s new Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
'He showed how an experienced player…': Bangar's massive remark on India star

Published on Jan 07, 2023 04:33 PM IST

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav smashed match-changing half-centuries after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka propelled the Islanders to a massive 206-6 total in the 20-over contest. However, Axar and Suryakumar's batting heroics went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs.

Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav smashed match-changing half-centuries in the 2nd T20I(AP-ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
'When Kohli, Rohit…': Jadeja questions Hardik, past India captains' approach

Published on Jan 07, 2023 04:17 PM IST

Ajay Jadeja questioned Hardik Pandya's change in approach in the T20I series vs Sri Lanka and also stated that previous India captains like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did the same.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya for Team India.
ByHT Sports Desk
'Sarfaraz nahi hota toh Tea se pehle aap hotel pe chai pi rahe hote'

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 04:08 PM IST

The Pakistan star launched a scathing attack on Babar Azam's team after Sarfaraz Ahmed's century salvaged a draw for the side in the second Test against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz Ahmed(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
‘Is Rohit fit to lead India? I certainly think there's a big doubt': Kapil Dev

Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:34 PM IST

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev said there is no problem with Rohit Sharma's cricketing skills - he has been one of the pillars of Indian batting along with Virat Kohli in the last decade - but his fitness is a major concern. Kapil said he has serious doubts over the Indian captain's fitness.

Kapil Dev and Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk
Gulf Giants' Tom Banton ready for inaugural edition of ILT20

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 05:03 PM IST

The swashbuckling batter has plenty of experience under his belt in franchise cricket, having plied his trade in England, Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, and will hope to light up the evenings in the UAE in his own inimitable style.

Tom Banton(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee surgery for ligament tear

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:31 PM IST

Rishabh Pant is currently under operation after the surgery following his miraculous escape in a car crash.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
'Babar Azam doesn’t have cricketing sense': PAK captain cops explosive criticism

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come under criticism for his own personal form and his team's performances in recent Test matches that they played against England and New Zealand at home.

The string of poor results have put pressure on Babar Azam as captain(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
‘IPL franchises wouldn’t have had money to buy him': Gambhir on star cricketer

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reflected on Sri Lanka captain Shanaka's prospects in the IPL auction if it were to happen today.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
‘Mujhe Sarfaraz Ahmed k Man of the Series hone se…’: Rizwan's tweet goes viral

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:04 PM IST

In a great gesture of sportsmanship and team spirit, Rizwan took to Twitter on Friday and congratulated Sarfaraz for being adjudged Player of the Series after his ton and half-century in the second Test against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Muhammad Rizwan(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL

Published on Jan 07, 2023 10:25 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

The third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held on Saturday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
‘He’s warming the benches': Jaffer wants Shubman Gill to be replaced in India XI

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 12:39 PM IST

Shubman Gill failed to notch up a noteworthy score in the two opportunities that he got in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. He was LBW for 7 off Maheesh Theekshana in the series opener in Mumbai and in the second match in Pune, he horribly mistimed a short-arm flick off Kasun Rajitha to get holed out in mid-on for 5.

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, right, successfully appeals for the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, left, during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
