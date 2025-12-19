India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Do-or-die time for Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. in knockouts

Live

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Vaibhav Suryavanshi leads the line for India in this tournament.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup Semifinal: After three crushing victories in three matches in the group stages, India U-19 enter the semifinal round of the Asia Cup as heavy favourites. Having batted first on all three occasions, India's batters led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi put up big scores in the first innings before the bowlers made light work of the defences – and maintaining that clinical nature will be key as the knockout stages of the tournament arrive, starting with a Sri Lankan team intending to play spoilsport. While Suryavanshi is the big name in India's lineup, there has been plenty more to enjoy. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu scored an unbeaten double-century in India's final match, showing off composure and plenty of creativity as he created history with India's highest score in a Youth ODI. Kanishk Chouhan has shown all-round chops, power-hitting down the order and probing quality off-spin. Pacer Deepesh Devendran has looked unstoppable, always taking wickets and looking like one to keep an eye on in the future. One player who must step up and start producing is captain Ayush Mhatre, who hasn't quite joined the party just yet in this tournament. The skipper will want to get runs under his belt, knowing that he must shoulder some responsibility as it becomes do-or-die territory. ...Read More

