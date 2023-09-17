India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2023 final: When and Where to watch IND vs SL match online and on TV

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 final: After riveting two weeks of action in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, amid the tension over the weather in Colombo through the Super Four matches, it all boils down to the one match, the summit clash, the one that is all which matters. Seven-time champions India will be up against defending winners Sri Lanka in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium. Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming for a maiden trophy in a multi-nation event in five years since he had guided a second-string side to a trophy continental event in Dubai, and it will come a huge boost for India haeding into the ODI World Cup at home next month. For Sri Lanka, ranked eighth in the world and who made the World Cup via the qualifiers, it will be a major achievement as well if they can bag their seventh Asia Cup trophy.

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka

When is the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match?

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2023 final: When and Where to watch(AFP)

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played on September 17.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to find the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match?

The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

