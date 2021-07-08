Saini dismisses Padikkal with a peach, SLC shares highlights of India's 2nd intra-squad match simulation - Watch video

We are only five days away from the start of the much-awaited limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka. The series will kick off with the ODIs first and with the clock ticking, Team India is readying itself to get into the groove for the first of the six matches starting Tuesday. The Indian team geared up for the series through a couple of intra-squad match simulations, the second of which took place on Wednesday, and giving a sneak peek into it was Sri Lanka Cricket, who shared a small video capturing India's intra-squad warm-up game.

The team bowling wore India's practice jersey, while the batting side wore the regular dark blue outfit. The video captured the Indian players in an electrifying mood as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahal and Rahul Chahar were seen in action.

The majority of the video comprised fast bowler Deepak and Saini bowling to Devdutt Padikkal, Surya, Gaikwad and Hardik, the highlight being a beautiful delivery that got rid of Padikkal. The ball landed in the corridor of uncertainty, squaring up Padikkal as the batsman nicked it to the keeper.

The video featured Rahul bowling his leg-breaks to Pandya, first surprising him with a ball that took off after pitching before the all-rounder cracked him into the outfield. The clips also featured Surya and Gaikwad getting a decent hit out against pacers Saini and Deepak Chahar. Gaikwad played a couple of crisply-timed cover drives, while Surya tried to take Saini on and clear the infield but couldn't.

The limited-overs series against Sri Lanka is a golden opportunity for youngsters who are trying to make it to the Indian team. For Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana and Gaikwad, this is their first international assignment representing India, while for Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson, it's an opportunity to prove that they belong at the top level, having represented India in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON