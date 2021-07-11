India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw impresses with fiery shots during 2nd intra-squad game - WATCH

India batsman Prithvi Shaw is currently in Sri Lanka as the Shikhar-Dhawan-led team is preparing for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. With key players such as captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, Dhawan has been given the reigns to a lead of white-ball specialists in Sri Lanka.

Before the start of the series, which will see three ODIs and three T20Is, India indulged in two intra-squad matches in which all the players in the squad were divided into two teams. The players played a simulation match between themselves to get accustomed to the playing conditions.

In the 2nd intra-squad match, Prithvi Shaw, who is expected to open for India in all the matches, showcased his skills with the bat, as he hit bowlers all around the park.





In a video uploaded on Sri Lanka Cricket official Youtube page, Shaw was seen smashing bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, and others with supreme confidence and utmost conviction.

While the scores were not released of the match, Shaw was seen raising his bat towards the dugout in the video.

Meanwhile, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised schedule of India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The three-match ODI series will now begin from July 18, instead of July 13, followed by the T20Is.

"The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases. The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," BCCI said in a statement.