India vs Sri Lanka: Virat record, Sri Lanka in dire straits - All the numbers which matter ahead of Pune T20I

cricket

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:05 IST

India were dominant in their win in Indore and the players who stood up and delivered were the young bowlers. This gladdened Virat Kohli who was all praise for these youngsters and backed them to get better with more experience. The action now shifts to Pune for the final match of the series and Sri Lanka need to better than there were in Indore.

ALSO READ: In discussing MS Dhoni’s future, Ravi Shastri drops biggest hint about T20 World Cup participation

Here are all the numbers which matter ahead of the tie:

0.3 – Sri Lanka has a win-loss ratio of 0.3 in the T20I cricket on Indian soil - and this is the 3rd worst W/L ratio for any team in this format in any country for a minimum of 10 T20Is played.

1-1 – India have played two T20I matches in Pune. They have won one and lost one and incidentally, that loss came against Sri Lanka back in 2016.

12 – India have won 12 out of the 18 T20Is they played against Sri Lanka; the most wins in T20I cricket for India against an opposition. The hosts have also won 9 T20I matches out of last 10 played against Sri Lanka.

11 – Complete domination by the Indian side as they have won each of their last 11 bilateral series against Sri Lanka. This streak began in 2012.

1 - Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal need 1 wicket to become leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Currently, both are on 52 wickets.

1 - Virat Kohli will complete 11,000 international runs as captain is he nudges the ball for one run. He will become the 6th captain and 2nd Indian to feature in this list as well.

2 - Shreyas Iyer needs 2 catches to complete 50 catches in T20s.

6 - Shardul Thakur needs 6 wickets to complete 100 T20 wickets