India vs Sri Lanka: Jaffer posts cryptic tweet with Shah Rukh, Salman's pictures; hints at key players for 2nd ODI

Wasim Jaffer, now known for his sense of humour on social media apart from his batting during his career, continues to entertain the fans. As has been the case for quite some time now, Jaffer has once again posted a cryptic tweet, hinting at key players for the second India vs Sri Lanka ODI. This time, it's Bollywood-themed and includes images of star Indian actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The image posted on Twitter by Jaffer has two parts to it. While the dominant, of the two Khans, is a still from the Bollywood classic 'Karan Arjun', the other picture is taken from another popular movie 'Taare Zameen Par', which features Darsheel Safari, played by actor Ishaan Awasthi.

Most likely, the former right-hander is hinting at the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, and the Ishan Kishan. All three players put in impressive performances on Sunday. While Kishan, making his debut, smashed 59 off 42 balls, the Pandya brothers shone with the ball. Krunal returned with figures of 1/26 in 10 overs, while Hardik bowled five overs, picking 1/34.

ALSO READ| Ind vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: India eye win to surpass Australia & Pakistan, create world record

Hardik Pandya, since returning from a major surgery, has not bowled regularly. Hence, his five overs come as a positive sign for Team India and boost for his chances at the T20 World Cup squad.

India started the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a thumping 7-wicket win at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The victory was India's 92nd in ODIs against the island nation and it's a rivalry that the 'Men in Blue' have dominated over the past decade and a half.

India's 92 wins against the Lankans is the same as Pakistan's 92 against the same opposition and Australia's 92 wins against New Zealand.

On Tuesday India have a chance to win their 93rd clash against the Lankans, which will be the most matches won by a team against the same opponent in the 50-over format.