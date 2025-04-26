India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series, Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's Tri-Series opener on Sunday, April 27, in Colombo. The Tri-Nation series also features South Africa. All three teams will play against each other two times in the round-robin format. The best two sides will then progress to the final, which will be played on Sunday, May 11. India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series: Here are all the live-streaming details. (BCCI-X)

The likes of Shuchi Upadhyay, Sree Charani, and Kashvee Gautam have earned their maiden call-ups in the Indian squad. The Tri-Series will serve as perfect preparation for all three teams for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India later this year.

Sri Lanka will be captained by seasoned pro-Chamari Athapaththu. The side have also called up uncapped spinner Malki Madara in their squad.

For South Africa, Marizanne Kapp is not a part of the squad as she "continues her conditioning block in preparation for the subsequent tours and the World Cup in India." The Proteas will be led by Laura Wolvaardt.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series match will take place on Sunday, April 27. The match will begin at 10 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series match will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where can you watch the live broadcast and streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series match can be watched live on the FanCode app and website.