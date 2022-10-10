Home / Cricket / India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022: IND W strike in quick succession, TL W go 8 down
India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022: IND W strike in quick succession, TL W go 8 down

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 02:06 PM IST

India Women vs Thailand Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: With four wins from five matches, India stand at the top of the table. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND W vs TL W:

India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022:
India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022:(Twtter/BCCIWomen)
India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022: Deepti Sharma gave India an early breakthrough after stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana opted to field against Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Monday. The Indian unit continued to build the pressure as Thailand could only muster 16 runs from the powerplay overs. Soon after the powerplay, they lost wickets in quick succession, with two coming in the form of run-out. Meanwhile, India made one change in their playing XI as Meghna Singh came in place of Renuka Thakur. Catch the LIVE updates of IND W vs TL W at Women's Asia Cup 2022:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 10, 2022 02:06 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: All-out

    Nattaya Boochatham is the final wicket to fall as she is caught at mid-off. Meghna Singh picks the wicket. Thailand is all-out for 37, which is their lowest T20I score. 

  • Oct 10, 2022 02:04 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: 9th wicket for IND W

    Deepti Sharma strikes as she packs Thipatcha Putthawong on 5(10). She gets a leading edge and is caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad at short cover. TL W: 37/9 (14.5 overs)

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:59 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Rare boundary by TL W

    Deepti Sharma concedes two runs in the 13th over.

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes in to bowl the 14th over and she is welcomed with a boundary by Thipatcha Putthawong. Six runs come off the over. TL W: 36/8 (14 overs) 

     

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:54 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: TL W crumble

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes as Thailand go 8 down with just 28 on the board. She traps Kamchomphu on 0. 

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:51 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Sneh Rana strikes

    Sneh Rana continues and she picks her third wicket right in the final ball of the 11th over. She traps Rosenan Kanoh LBW on 0. TL: 27-7 (11 overs)

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:43 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes in her first over. Thailand lose their 6th wicket. Phannita Maya is cleaned up on 1(6). TL W: 24/6 (9.4 overs)

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:42 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Another one bites the dust

    Another one bites the dust as Sneh Rana picks her second wicket of the match. Sornnarin Tippoch is caught and bowled for 2(6). 

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:35 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Direct hit and gone

    Some lazy cricket by Nannapat Koncharoenkai, who strolls back after being refused for a single. In the meantime, Deepti Sharma takes an aim at the stumps, and she hits. Umpire signals for TV referral, which confirms that the batter was inches outside the crease. Thailand lose their fourth wicket. TL W: 23-4 (8 overs) 

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: India strike in consecutive balls

    A leading edge off Sneh Rana's bowl as Thailand try to sneak a single. Captain Nannapat Koncharoenkai running towards the danger end, puts a desperate dive but falls short from making it home in time. Meghna Singh and Richa Ghosh combine to inflict a brilliant run-out. 

    Rana strikes in the very next delivery. This time she cleans up Chanida Sutthiruang on a golden duck. TL W: 20/3 (7 overs)

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:22 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Pooja Vastrakar comes into the attack

    India maintain the pressure on Thailand as Pooja Vastrakar concedes just one run in her over. Thailand accumulate just 16 runs from the powerplay.  

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:18 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Sneh Rana replaces Deepti 

    Sneh Rana replaces Deepti and the ball is keeping extremely low. Just two runs come off the over. TL W: 15/1 (5 overs)

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:16 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Maiden over by Meghna

    Meghna Singh keeps things tight and bowls a maiden. TL W: 13/1 (4 overs)

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Deepti strikes early

    Natthakan Chantham joins the party. Slightly full by Deepti and the batter goes down on her knees, uses brute force to clear the mid-wicket fence for a SIX. The ball goes right above the fielder present there. 

    However, Chantham is cleaned up in the same over. She tries to cut the ball but in the process drags the ball back onto her stumps. She departs for 6(11). TL W: 13/1 (3 overs) 

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Sweet timing by Nannapat

    Meghna bowls it full and straight and Nannapat Koncharoenkai times it beautifully. The ball goes past the bowler and races towards the fence for four.

    Six runs come off her over. TL W: 7/0 (2 overs)  

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:04 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Meghna Singh will share new ball with Deepti

    Meghna Singh will share the new ball with Deepti. She starts with a dot.

  • Oct 10, 2022 01:03 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Economical start

    An economical start by Deepti as just one run come from her over. TL W: 1/0 (1 over)

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:59 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Here we go

    The umpires walk out in the middle as the Indian unit form a huddle just outside the boundary ropes. 

    Thailand openers Natthakan Chantham and Nannapat Koncharoenkai walk out in the middle. Deepti Sharma will lead the attack for India. 

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:54 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Weather looks promising

    The weather looks promising after overnight rain. 

    The match will start shortly.

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:44 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: TL W playing XI

    Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:37 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: IND W playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:36 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: India make one change

    One change for India: Meghna Singh replaces Renuka Thakur in the playing XI.

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: India win toss

    India win toss, opt to bowl.

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:32 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Smriti Mandhana to lead India

    Smriti Mandhana will be playing her 100th T20I. As per reports, she will also be leading India captain in the encounter.

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: What happened in previous encounter

    India are heading into the match after thrashing hosts Bangladesh by 59 runs. Thailand too secured an emphatic win in their previous encounter, defeating Malaysia by 50 runs.

  • Oct 10, 2022 12:24 PM IST

    India vs Thailand Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Today India will lock horns against minnows Thailand, which will be sixth match of their campaign. India have so far produced a dominant display, only going down against Pakistan, that too only by 13 runs. The toss for the same will be taking place shortly. Stay tuned for LIVE updates and score! 

india women cricket team harmanpreet kaur

