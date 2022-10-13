India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022 Semi Final: Harmanpreet's IND eye final berth against THA; Toss at 8 AM

India Women vs Thailand Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Semi Final: Barring the loss to Pakistan in the group stage, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team have had a largely smooth tournament so far. On Thursday, the fans will expect nothing different when the side faces Thailand for a place in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. In their group stage game, India had bowled Thailand out on a paltry 37 before chasing down the target in six overs. Sneh Rana picked three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked two each as Thailand faced 91 deliveries for their 37 runs in the game. The winner of the semi-final between India and Thailand will meet one of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who meet at the same venue later today.