India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022 Semi Final: Harmanpreet's IND eye final berth against THA; Toss at 8 AM
- India Women vs Thailand Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Semi Final: Team India will be eyeing another final appearance at the Women's Asia Cup when it faces minnows Thailand in the semi-finals. The IND W vs TL W semi-final match will be played at Sylhet.
India Women vs Thailand Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Semi Final: Barring the loss to Pakistan in the group stage, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team have had a largely smooth tournament so far. On Thursday, the fans will expect nothing different when the side faces Thailand for a place in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. In their group stage game, India had bowled Thailand out on a paltry 37 before chasing down the target in six overs. Sneh Rana picked three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked two each as Thailand faced 91 deliveries for their 37 runs in the game. The winner of the semi-final between India and Thailand will meet one of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who meet at the same venue later today.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:59 AM
India vs Thailand Live: Harmanpreet Kaur back!
Harmanpreet Kaur returns to the XI as expected. The match will start as scheduled despite the early showers
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:54 AM
IND vs THA Live Score: Can Thailand stage an upset?
Naruemol Chaiwai's side will require an extraordinary effort from everyone to upset a powerful Indian side, who crushed past all opponents barring a loss to Pakistan in this tournament so far.
Thailand did pull through against Pakistan after they restricted the side to 116/5 in 20 overs, before chasing the target down with a ball to spare. But will that be enough for Chaiwai and co. today?
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:48 AM
IND vs THA Live Updates: Sylhet weather
It is currently drizzling in Sylhet and the covers are on. No official update on whether the toss will be delayed, however
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:44 AM
India vs Thailand Live Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2022: Kaur likely to return
Harmanpreet Kaur had rested for India's previous game against Thailand, but is likely to make a return to the XI for the semi-final. In Harmanpreet's absence, Smriti Mandhana led the team in its final group game.
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:41 AM
IND W vs TL W Live: Inconsistent Shafali
Over the past few months, Shafali Verma has had an inconsistent run for the side in T20Is. After a much-needed half-century against Bangladesh, Shafali was dismissed on 8 in India's final group game against Thailand, and will aim to get back to run-scoring when she faces the side again in the semis
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:37 AM
India vs Thailand Live Score: Thailand's campaign so far
vs Bangladesh - lost by 9 wickets
vs Sri Lanka - lost by 49 runs
vs Pakistan - won by 4 wickets
vs UAE - won by 19 runs
vs Malaysia - won by 50 runs
vs India - lost by 9 wickets
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:35 AM
India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup Live: India's campaign so far
vs Sri Lanka - won by 41 runs
vs Malaysia - won by 30 runs (D/L method)
vs UAE - won by 104 runs
vs Pakistan - lost by 13 runs
vs Bangladesh - won by 59 runs
vs Thailand - won by 9 wickets
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:30 AM
Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: The last time they met…
India had bowled Thailand out on merely 37 in 15.1 overs in the group game. It was an all-round bowling performance from the Indians, with Sneh Rana picking three, while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad taking two wickets each.
India, then, chased down the target in six overs, losing a wicket.
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:27 AM
India vs Thailand T20: What a story for Thailand!
This is the first time when Thailand has reached the final of the Women's Asia Cup. En route to the final four spot, they won three of their six matches; their biggest win, perhaps, came against Pakistan when they upset Bismah Maroof's side by 4 wickets.
Thailand finished fourth, also beating Malaysia and United Arab Emirates in the group stage.
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:22 AM
India vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022: India outright favourites
Team India enters the clash against Thailand as outright favourites to clinch a final spot at the Women's Asia Cup 2022. The side thrashed Thailand by 9 wickets in their previous encounter in the tournament, and the fans won't expect anything different this time around
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 07:20 AM
IND vs THA Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 semi-final! The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team are heavy favourites going into the semis and the fans will expect nothing less than a crushing win for the women in blue in Sylhet.