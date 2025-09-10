India vs UAE live streaming Asia Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND vs UAE match live on TV and online

T20 World Champions India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a clash against the home team UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, looking to extend their dominance in the shortest format. Riding high on a 24-3 win-loss record since their triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav’s men enter the tournament as firm favourites — and with a point to prove as the continent’s undisputed kings. India vs UAE live streaming Asia Cup 2025(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The UAE, in contrast, are still searching for stability at the international level. They haven’t beaten India in any format — having lost their only T20I encounter in the 2016 Asia Cup and all three ODIs, the last of which came in the 2015 World Cup. Most recently, the Emirati side endured a winless tri-nation series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, though they pushed both sides in competitive contests.

Speaking ahead of the opener, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised the hosts for their tenacity. “They (UAE) have an exciting brand of cricket. Recently, they played a series and came very, very, very close to all the teams. We are very excited to play them,” Surya said at the pre-match press conference.

India, stacked with both experience and firepower, are expected to rotate their squad throughout the group stage, but will be wary of complacency. With the likes of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma in form, the batting looks formidable. The bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah and supported by Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh, offers both pace and spin threats.

Interestingly, Surya hinted at the potential use of part-time bowlers, such as himself, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh, to provide flexibility in the middle overs. “We do not want to get to that extent. But it is always good when a top-order or middle-order batter gives you an extra over. We might need anyone on a given day,” he said.

The match presents an opportunity for India to fine-tune their combinations and test bench strength, while the UAE will be keen to challenge the world champions and make a statement on home soil.

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match take place?

The India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group A match live.