India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

India look set to extend their decade-long dominance over West Indies when the first match of a two-Test series starts at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday. Having swept the T20 series 3-0 and taken the ODI contest 2-0, Virat Kohli’s India are bursting with confidence going into their first Test match since the historic series triumph in Australia at the start of the year. In contrast, the West Indies have gone off the boil since dominating England in the home series in the Caribbean six months ago and then going toe-to-toe with the same opponents in the subsequent ODI series.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st Test begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match begins at 7 pm IST on Thursday (August 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st Test?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be available at SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 1st Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

