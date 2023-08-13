Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya and co. eye series after back-to-back wins
Live

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya and co. eye series after back-to-back wins

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 13, 2023 05:29 PM IST

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow the live score and updates of IND vs WI 5th T20I

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I LIVE score updates: With the series tied at 2-2, India will look to wrap up the West Indies tour with another series win. India have produced a tremendous comeback after falling short in the first two encounters. They won the third T20I riding on a sensational batting effort by Suryakumar Yadav and rocked the hosts by nine wickets in the previous match. West Indies, on the other hand, will also search for a win and hand India a reality check before they travel to Ireland for another bilateral series. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs WI 5th T20I:

India vs West Indies 2023 5th T20I Live Cricket Score(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 13 Aug 2023 05:29 PM

    IND vs WI 5th T20I: What has happened so far

    India have produced a tremendous comeback in the five-match T20I series. The team endured close defeats in the first two T20Is, losing the first encounter by four runs and the second by two wickets.

    However, Hardik Pandya-led Indian unit showed great composure in the third and fourth encounters, winning both the contests convincingly, setting up a cracking series finale.  

  • Sun, 13 Aug 2023 05:01 PM

    IND vs WI 5th T20I: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida. The series is tied at 2-2 and both the teams will look to get their hands on the trophy. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!

Topics
india vs west indies
