India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:39 IST

The first match of the ODI series was washed out due to persistent shower and the action now shifts to Trinidad and Tobago for the second match. India, a side which blanked West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series, are overwhelming favourites, but on their day, West Indies can be a very dangerous side.

Windies skipper Jason Holder wants his batsmen to step up and give a platform to their side. “I think in the past we have let ourselves down in having a foundation,” Holder said on the eve of the second ODI in Trinidad, on Saturday, stressing further on the importance of a cautious start. “It’s just a matter for us to take a few balls at first and get ourselves set and then we take it as the innings goes on.

ALSO READ: Kohli eyes multiple records, Gayle on the cusp of history: Stats preview

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place in Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (August 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be available at SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 11:39 IST