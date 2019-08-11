India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli eyes multiple records, Chris Gayle on the cusp of scripting history - Stats preview

cricket

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:19 IST

After the first game was washed out, Virat Kohli-led Indian team is all set to take on West Indies in the second match of the ODI series. The top three of this Indian team is settled, but the bigger concern is the soft underbelly and once again, this match will be an opportunity for them to test Shreyas Iyer at the number 4 position.

West Indies, on the other hand, need to start winning games as they have managed to win just one out of their last six games and as per captain Jason Holder, the batsmen need to shoulder more responsibility and lay a solid foundation.

Chris Gayle, who played a laboured innings of 4 in the previous match, needs seven more runs to become the leading run-scorer for West Indies in this format. He will step out to play his 300th ODI and the stage is set perfectly for a vintage Gayle innings.

He also needs 107 runs to become the leading run-scorer for West Indies against India in One Day Internationals.

Here are other interesting statistical nuggets from this match:

58: runs required by Shai Hope to complete 500 runs against India in ODIs.

• 413: The highest ODI total at this venue was by India, in the 2007 World Cup against Bermuda.

• 50: Yuzvendra Chahal, if he gets a game, will play his 50th ODI.

• 6: Kuldeep Yadav needs 6 wickets to complete 100 wickets in ODIs

• 88: Virat Kohli needs 88 runs to complete 2000 runs against West Indies in ODIs.

o If he does so, West Indies would be the 2nd team that Virat would be completing his 2000 runs against after Sri Lanka in ODIs.

• 19: Virat Kohli needs only 19 runs to become the highest run-getter against WI in ODIs.

• 11: runs required by Rohit Sharma to complete 500 runs in West Indies in ODIs.

• 100+: Virat Kohli (109.85) and Rohit Sharma (101.75) are one of the three players who average more than 100 against WI in ODIs post the CWC 2015.

o Mahmudullah with 101.50 is the 3rd player.

• 20.82: Mohammed Shami has the best bowling average by Indian bowler against West Indies in ODIs (min 100 overs bowled).

• 23.14: Mohammed Shami has the best bowling strike rate by Indian bowler against West Indies in ODIs (min 100 overs bowled).

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 10:13 IST