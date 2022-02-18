‘We will see consistent scores from him again': Ex-IND opener advises out-of-form Virat Kohli 'to show little patience’

Virat Kohli has not been enjoying the best of forms of late. The former India captain, who is yet to score a hundred in any of the formats for over two years, has failed to make a mark in the ongoing limited-overs series against West Indies, during which a few ex-cricketers also suggested a break for the 33-year-old.

While Kohli's form does remain a concern, the star batter has received good support from his captain Rohit Sharma and others.

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer also backed Kohli to bounce back soon but had a word of advice for the right-handed batter.

“I am sure he is working as hard behind the scenes as he has been doing all these years, and with the same intensity. But, every cricketer goes through this phase where he is unable to score despite trying his best.”

“Virat Kohli needs to show a little bit of patience. Once he breaks that barrier, I am sure we will see consistent scores from him again,” said Jaffer ahead of the second T20I against Kieron Pollard-led West Indies, which will be played on Friday.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had said "everything will fall in place" if the chatter around him stops.

"I think it starts from you guys," Rohit was curt in his response.

"If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of," he added, in support of his predecessor.

In the ongoing series, Kohli could only manage 26 runs in the three-match ODI series, which India won 3-0. Following the ODIs, he was dismissed on 17 in the first T20I and fans will hope India's premier batter returns to form soon.