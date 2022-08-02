Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I live

Published on Aug 02, 2022 07:45 AM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Find out live broadcast and streaming details of IND vs WI 3rd T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.
India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I(AP)
Obed McCoy's record-scripting 6 for 17 and Brandon Kings' impressive 68 helped West secure their first ever win against India in the T20Is since 2019 as they beat the Men in Blue by five wickets in St Kitts on Monday. With the win, West Indies have levelled the five-match series at 1-1. McCoy's brilliance on the sticky wicket folded India for just 138 runs in 19.4 overs. West Indies began the chase on a promising note to King doing the bulk of the work before Devon Thomas provided the finishing touches with his 19-ball 31 to help the hosts wrap up the game with four balls to spare. The third game will be played at the same venue on Tuesday with India hoping to reclaim lead in the series.

When will the 3rd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played on Monday, August 02, 2022.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Where will the 3rd T20I between West Indies and India be broadcasted?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcasted on DD Sports on television.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between West Indies and India will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

