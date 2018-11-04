India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar pulls out of 1st T20I due to gastric problem

India’s premier seamer Bhunveshwar Kumar pulled out of first T20I against West Indies on Sunday owing to a gastric problem.

Having named in the their XII on the eve of the match, India made a last minute change as Bhuvneshwar was ruled out because of a “gastric complaint” as he stayed back at the hotel.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a gastric complaint and is expected to be fit for the second T20I in Lucknow (on November 6),” BCCI media manager said.

Umesh Yadav came in as the replacement while Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

India’s handed debuts to left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed in their first-ever T20I at home without MS Dhoni.

West Indies line-up had three debutants in fast bowler Oshane Thomas, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Khary Pierre, and batting all-rounder Fabian Allen.

Rovman Powell, had had opened in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, was listed to open again with Darren Bravo, who was playing his first T20 since 2014 and first international since November 2016.

Shai Hope, who wasn’t in the T20I squad in the first place, filled in for the injured Andre Russell.

