India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Avesh Khan makes debut, replaces Prasidh Krishna; WI opt to bat against IND

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, Shikhar Dhawan-led India face West Indies in their second ODI on Sunday, at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The visitors won the first ODI by three runs with captain Shikhar Dhawan smacking 97 runs off 99 balls, including 10 fours and three maximums. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also registered half-centuries as India posted 308 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 309 runs. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie took two wickets each for the hosts, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein bagged a dismissal each. Chasing a target of 309 runs, West Indies could muster 305 for six in 50 overs, narrowly losing by three runs. Opener Kyle Mayers was in good form and hammered 75 runs off 68 balls, slamming 10 fours and a maximum. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal were in excellent form for India and took two wickets each.