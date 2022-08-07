Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 5th T20I

India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 5th T20I

Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:42 AM IST
  • India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming: India face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, on Sunday. Follow here live streaming details of IND vs WI 5th T20I.
IND vs WI: India face West Indies on Sunday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having already secured a 3-1 series win, India face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of their ongoing five-match series at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, on Sunday. The visitors won the fourth T20I by 59 runs on Saturday, with Avesh Khan's two-wicket haul hogging the spotlight. The series began with India winning the first T20I, followed by the hosts levelling the series in the second T20I. But India regained composure and clinched the series by winning the third and fourth fixtures.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India vs West Indies 5th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be played on August 7, Sunday at 8 pm IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 5th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be played at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th T20I between West Indies and India?

The 5th T20I between West Indies and India will broadcast on DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the 5th T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 5th T20I between West Indies and India will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

