India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Team India aim to end series on a high
- India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match Updates: India aim to end West Indies T20I series on a high in Florida. Follow Live Score and updates of the 5th T20I match between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match Updates: After wrapping up the series with a sensational 59-run win against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, India will hope to end the series on a high In the last and final match of the long tour when they take on Nicholas Pooran's men, once again, in the fifth T20I match of the series. For India, with the series done and dusted, they might want to bring in Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav for the final game and given them an opportunity to prove their case for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile for West Indies, they might remain unchanged once again for the final tie. Can India finish the series with yet another resounding win or will West Indies manage to pull one back?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 07, 2022 07:27 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: Expecting any changes?
Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav are the only players to not have featured in a single game so far. So India might want to give them a go while West Indies might go unchanged, once again.
-
Aug 07, 2022 07:25 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma after India's superb victory on Saturday
“I think it was pleasing how we played the game. The conditions were not easy but we got to a good score. A lot of thought went in on how we batted and it was pleasing to see. The pitch was quite slow which our bowlers used to their advantage. I thought 190 was a good score, but with the kind of batting that WI have, no score is good. We played good cricket to get the win today. The batters were really smart and the bowlers bowled in pairs to get wickets. It put the brakes on their scoring.”
-
Aug 07, 2022 07:20 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: India in Florida
The Men in Blue's 59-run victory on Saturday was their third win in Florida in five appearances, all against West Indies. India had defeated them in both the matches in 2019 and hope to emulate the same in 2022.
-
Aug 07, 2022 07:13 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: West Indies in Florida
Despite playing the most of the T20Is in Florida, they have managed to win only three of their nine matches at the venue
-
Aug 07, 2022 07:06 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: Win the toss and opt to…?
Team batting first has won 10 of the 12 completed T20I matches in Florida.
-
Aug 07, 2022 07:00 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: What happened in the 4th T20I match?
West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then got India off to a terrific start, scoring at over 11 an over in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda then added freely to the scoreboard before Sanju Samson and Axar Patel added the perfect finishing touches to help India end with 191/5.
In reply, West Indies failed to get off to a good start as Avesh Khan handed India two early breakthroughs before Axar Patel's twin strikes saw the opponent being reduced to 5 wickets. Ravi Bishnoi then struck twice while Arshdeep Singh picked three as India folded West Indies for just 132 runs in 19.1 overs.
-
Aug 07, 2022 06:49 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: The series so far
1st T20I: India won by 68 runs
2nd T20I: West Indies won by 5 wickets
3rd T20I: India won by 7 wickets
4th T20I: India won by 59 runs
5th T20I: ?
-
Aug 07, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida. Stay tuned for more updates!
