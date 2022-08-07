India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Team India aim to end series on a high

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match Updates: After wrapping up the series with a sensational 59-run win against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, India will hope to end the series on a high In the last and final match of the long tour when they take on Nicholas Pooran's men, once again, in the fifth T20I match of the series. For India, with the series done and dusted, they might want to bring in Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav for the final game and given them an opportunity to prove their case for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile for West Indies, they might remain unchanged once again for the final tie. Can India finish the series with yet another resounding win or will West Indies manage to pull one back?

