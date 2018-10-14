India vs West Indies: Numbers reveal why India are favourites to win 2nd Test

Windies staged a remarkable comeback in the first session of Day 3 as they managed to knock India over for 367. The hosts lead Windies by 56 runs and are still in the driver’s seat, but there is a match on our hands as an inspired spell by Jason Holder have put Windies in a stage to make fist out of things.

However, India have managed to pull ahead and now the bowling attack, which has been in form in the recent past, will have to apply pressure on the visitors. As far as numbers are concerned, India’s chances of losing a Test at home after scoring a 350+ run total in the first innings is 2.90%, which is the lowest in the world.

It was a morning session dominated by Windies captain Jason Holder who finished with a 5-wicket haul. 2018 has been a sterling year for the all-rounder, he has picked up 33 wickets this year.

Holder and Gabriel have been brilliant this year and their bowling average is the best this year. Holder is also only the 8th captain to score 300 runs and take 30 plus wickets in a calendar year in Tests.

While the Windies captain is tied fourth, Shannon Gabriel is at fifth in the list of highest wicket taking pace bowlers in Tests in 2018

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 12:46 IST