India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja inches away from breaking Kapil Dev's massive record

Only stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal can be counted among 'seniors' in the Indian side for the three-match ODI series against West Indies starting July 22 as most others including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya have been rested. While Dhawan, as he had stated before joining the squad in England, is aiming to cement his spot in ODI XI keeping the next year's World Cup at home in mind, Jadeja is pretty much a regular in all formats. But the all-rounder for the first time has been officially designated as India's vice-captain for any series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be interesting to see how Jadeja goes in the leadership as not too long ago he had decided to quit as Chennai Super Kings captain midway through IPL 2022 saying that his performance had been affected because of the added responsibility.

Watch: Fan braves rain, waits for 2 hours to meet Shreyas Iyer and then…

Jadeja, who has been in top form with the bat in pretty much every format, has seen a dip in form with the ball. If he needs any motivation to get back to his old touch with the ball then he is only three wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker against West Indies by an Indian bowler in ODIs. Jadeja, who currently has 41 wickets against the Windies, will surpass Kapil Dev’s tally of 43 wickets if he does manage to take three more wickets in the three ODIs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja, Chahal and Axar Patel are the only spin-bowling options India have in a pace-heavy bowling unit. Chahal is certain to lead the spin attack and in Hardik Pandya's absence, it is unlikely that India will think about giving Jadeja a break, at least for the first two matches of the series.

Ahead of the series opener, the Indian players sweat it out at the indoor training facility at Queen's Park in Port of Spain as rain lashed parts of Trinidad. Jadeja was not a part of the optional practice session that saw the likes of Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh honing their skills in the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON