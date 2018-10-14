India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant moves past MS Dhoni’s record

Rishabh Pant has started his Test career on just the perfect note. He opened his mark in Test cricket with a six off Adil Rashid in England and after a few misses, came into his own in the final Test of the series at the Oval with a brilliant century.

He carried his form into the series against Windies at home and has already scored 92 in each of the two innings he has played so far. Although, he missed out on centuries on both the occasions, he has now screamed past Mahendra Singh Dhoni as far as runs scored by an Indian wicket-keeper after the first 5 Test matches is concerned.

When Pant was dismissed by Shannon Gabriel in the second Test at Hyderabad for 92, he had amassed 346 runs which is well clear of Dhoni, who had scored 297 runs after his 5 Test matches.

Dhoni’s highest score during this period was 148 against Pakistan and he had one half-century to his name. Pant, on the other hand, has a highest score of 114 and has two half-centuries to his name. He could well have scored three centuries but was dismissed for 92 in Rajkot and then again in Hyderabad.

“At no.6 if you have somebody coming in like that...it is almost like Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist used to come in when Australia were in the doldrums with four wickets down and not too many runs on the board and he would hit a blazing hundred and take Australia to 350-400 and I think that is what Pant is capable of,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today at the end of day 2.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 10:28 IST