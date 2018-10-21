India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slam centuries as India crush Windies by 8 wickets

Virat Kohli marched to his 36th career ODI century, his 22nd in chase, to help India script a resounding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in first of the five ODIs at the Bhupen Hazarika Stadium in Barsapara. Such was India’s dominance that they reached the target of 323 in just 42.1 overs.

The skipper, who made 140 off 107 balls, put on 246 in 30 overs for the second wicket with his deputy Rohit Sharma who scored his 20th century and remained unbeaten on 152.

Kohli had walked into bat after India had lost an early wicket, of Shikhar Dhawan, to West Indies’ new pace find Oshane Thomas. The right-arm pacer was bowling in the high-140s and his pace saw Dhawan chopping the ball on to his stumps. India were 10 for one. Kohli took on the youngster, as India extracted 36 runs off his first four overs.

On a belter of a wicket, with Rohit playing perfect foil, Kohli raced to his half-century off 35 balls to take the wind out of Windies’ sails. By the time he was on 78, Rohit had reached 35 and India were well on course.

The India No. 3 reached his century off 88 balls before Rohit caught up and began matching him stroke for stroke. The West Indies tried their spinners but with no turn in the wicket just like no movement, they could not find any breakthrough.

The wrist-play was quite conspicuous as he worked deliveries from middle to the fence with ease.

Earlier, it was Hetmyer’s third career ODI hundred in just his 13th game that saw Windies put up a 300-plus total. Apart from Hetmyer, Keiran Powell scored 51 off 39 at the top while Shai Hope and skipper Jason Holder got crucial 30s.

India, who had elected to field after winning the toss went in with three pace bowlers with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal being the two spinners. The decision to leave out wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav didn’t exactly pay off as the seamers, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed, were milked for 209 runs in their 30 overs. Shami was the most expensive, conceding 81 runs in his 10 overs for two wickets.

West Indies would have made a score in the vicinity of 350, had some of their batsmen not thrown their wickets away. Opener Powell, who looked good for a century holed out to deep whereas Shai Hope (32) top-edged a short ball. Rovman Powell (22), who too was set, played across the line to Ravindra Jadeja, trying to hoick one over the mid-wicket.

But Hetmyer stayed at the crease and seemed to pick the right deliveries, getting most of his runs on the on-side. The left-handed batsman hit six sixes and six fours in his knock. Some of those strokes were breathtaking like the six over extra cover that got him to his third ODI century.

Having lost debutant opener Chanderpaul Hemraj early, Hope and Keiran Powell added 65 for the second wicket to lay a strong foundation before Powell squandered his wicket. Marlon Samuels, playing his 200th ODI and among the most successful West Indian ODI batsmen against India, was out for a duck, falling leg-before to Chahal. Soon Hope wasted his wicket and it was left to Rovman Powell and Hetmyer to take the score forward. The two put on 74 for the fourth wicket in about nine overs before Rovman Powell was out.

Skipper Holder (38) and Hetmyer added 60 but just as it seemed they’d take Windies to 300, Hetmyer was caught in the deep just after reaching his century. Holder stuck around for a while but it were the bowlers Devendra Bishoo (22 off 26) and Kemar Roach (26 off 22), who added unbeaten 44 to take the team to the eventual score.

