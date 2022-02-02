IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer among multiple Covid-19 cases reported in Indian camp

Days ahead of the start of the white ball series between India and West Indies, multiple Covid cases have been reported in the home team’s camp, several media outlets reported late on Wednesday. News agency PTI claims that three cricketers - Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer - and 3-4 non-coaching administrative support staff have tested positive for the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reserve pacer Navdeep Saini is said to be the fourth player to have tested positive, as has fielding coach T Dilip, a masseur and a security official.

"Three players - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However there are multiple COVID positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 semifinal: Yash Dhull century, Rasheed's 94 power IND colts to 290/5

The Indian team, which recently arrived from South Africa, took a three-day break following the tour and assembled in January 31 in Ahmedabad ahead of the West Indies ODIs. All those who have tested positive have been moved to a different floor in the Hyatt Regency Hotel and are in isolation, reports Cricbuzz. Meanwhile, ESPNCricinfo has reported that the BCCI has decided to conduct a fresh round of Covid testing on Thursday before deciding on the next course of action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for Covid 19. BCCI is watching the situation: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told news agency ANI.

It is believed that if the Covid cases spread further, the first ODI due to start on Sunday, February 6 could be pushed back. "It's not a question of the bubble being breached with these cases. With all the players and support staff having assembled from different parts of the country, one or more may have been carrying the virus," a BCCI official said on Wednesday.

With the India vs West Indies ODIs kicking off on Sunday, the trio will miss a considerable amount of time as the three players are expected to undergo a 7-day isolation. With Dhawan out and KL Rahul to be available only ahead of the second ODI, it will be interesting to see who opens with captain Rohit Sharma. With all three players out of at least the ODI leg, PTI has reported that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore and Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, can get a look in and added in the squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}