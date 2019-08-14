e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer spend time with Kieron Pollard by the sea ahead of 3rd ODI, watch video

In videos uploaded on social media, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were seen enjoying their off day with Kieron Pollard.

cricket Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan enjoys a day off with Shreyas Iyer and Kieron Pollard.
Shikhar Dhawan enjoys a day off with Shreyas Iyer and Kieron Pollard.(Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan)
         

Ahead of the 3rd ODI against West Indies, India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma went out to enjoy their off day with West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard in Port of Spain by the sea. In videos uploaded on social media, Dhawan and Iyer were seen doing acrobatics and indulging in water sports. The duo were also seen relaxing on a boat along with Pollard.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posted a photo of himself enjoying the sunset on a boat by the sea. He also posted a photo of himself along with seamer Khaeel Ahmed on the social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

Open water, the greenery and fresh air = bliss. 😄

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

You can’t tell me I ain’t fly!

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Everything is artificial, except this!🌅

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

After a 59-run win via DLS method in the 2nd ODI against the hosts, the men in blue are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series. As the two teams play the final ODI on Thursday, the Windies will have a chance to win the encounter and level the series.

 

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co. will look to win the match and pull off a series win. The visitors won the T20I series 3-0 and will hope to maintain the winning-run in the tour.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 12:35 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss