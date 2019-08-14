India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer spend time with Kieron Pollard by the sea ahead of 3rd ODI, watch video

cricket

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:35 IST

Ahead of the 3rd ODI against West Indies, India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma went out to enjoy their off day with West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard in Port of Spain by the sea. In videos uploaded on social media, Dhawan and Iyer were seen doing acrobatics and indulging in water sports. The duo were also seen relaxing on a boat along with Pollard.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posted a photo of himself enjoying the sunset on a boat by the sea. He also posted a photo of himself along with seamer Khaeel Ahmed on the social media.

After a 59-run win via DLS method in the 2nd ODI against the hosts, the men in blue are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series. As the two teams play the final ODI on Thursday, the Windies will have a chance to win the encounter and level the series.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co. will look to win the match and pull off a series win. The visitors won the T20I series 3-0 and will hope to maintain the winning-run in the tour.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 12:35 IST