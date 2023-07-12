India vs West Indies weather forecast: Will rain disrupt proceedings as Team India returns after month-long hiatus?

India and West Indies take on each other in the first Test of the series in the Caribbean, with each squad looking to bounce back from disappointments over the last months. While both teams will be looking for positive results to start off the fresh World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, they will also be hoping the weather allows for a full game of cricket. But rain seems to be looming in the air at Roseau in Dominica, where both sets of players will be hoping it stays away long enough for the match to play out naturally.

As per Accuweather, 55 per cent likelihood of rain is expected on the morning of July 12 in Roseau, which could interrupt a significant portion of day’s play at Windsor Park, with cloud cover and a chance of thunderstorms as well. Both teams will hope to get lucky and get some overs in under those conditions, and try to set up the match nicely even if minimal overs are played.

Rain is expected in Roseau the day before the match as well, which could affect playing conditions and the outfield.

Day 2 has a 25 per cent chance of precipitation but minimal cloud cover, which will make both teams optimistic about a chance to get significant overs in. The forecast begins to open up for Days 3 and 4, where there is next to no chance for rain as per the projections on Accuweather. Those days will also be projected to be good for batting with the wicket flattening out and cloud cover decreasing.

If the match reaches Day 5 with the result undecided, there could be complications due to rain again, as Accuweather currently predicts a 55 per cent chance of precipitation on the morning of July 16. However, the rain is expected to stop later in the day, which might allow for significant part of the day’s cricket to be played out.

Day 1 will be touch and go, but fans should look forward to at least three full days of cricket. Whether that will provide enough time for one of the teams to create a result remains to be seen.

